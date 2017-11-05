Jeremy Stoltz looks ahead to the 2nd half of Bears’ season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For a team that won just three of their first eight games of the season, the Bears were very good for storylines thanks to a switch at quarterback.

Yet the face remains they are still 3-5 on the season. While their defense is getting better by the week, their offense is very quickly running out of weapons as they approach their last eight games of the season.

Hence any excitement on for this team over the past few weeks is a bit tempered as they get ready to start the second half of the season.

Jeremy Stoltz of Bear Report joined Sports Feed on Sunday to discuss what might be ahead for the team over the next few months, discussing a number of topics with Josh Frydman and Andy Masur.

Watch Jeremy's segments on Sunday's show by clicking on the video above or below.