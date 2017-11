Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- So many of the country's successful entrepreneurs, are emigrants and Brian Buffini is an example of that.

He's one of the country's top realtors. He moved to the United States from Dublin in 1986.

Now he teaches other real estate agents what he knows, using his organization, Buffini and Company.

He stopped by WGN studios to talk about his book, "The Emigrant Edge: How To Make It Big In America."

He discussed the seven traits that help lead to success.