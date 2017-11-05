Aquatic Experience lets guests meet sea lions, fish, other aquatic life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. -- If you're a fan of anything with fins the Aquatic Experience is the convention for you.

Attendees spent the day learning about fresh and salt water fish from around the world that you might even be able to care for in your home.

Kids could design their own fish tanks and aquariums and there was even a prize for the world's smallest shrimp, or the King Shrimp.

But the highlight of the show of course the sea lions. One of the trainers said the docile creatures love performing and entertaining the crowds--when they get rewarded with fish, of course.

In the end, while people enjoyed all of the beautiful fish and aquatic life at the show, it was Kimmy and Zoe the sea lions who won over everyone's hearts.

The Aquatic Experience was held at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. It ends at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information visit aquaticexperience.org.