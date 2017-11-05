× 1 dead, 1 injured in West Pullman shooting

CHICAGO – A woman died and a man was injured after a shooting at a party in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened in the 100 block of East 117th Place around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

The victims were inside an apartment at a party when shots were fired.

The 29-year-old woman was taken to Christ Hospital where she died. She was shot in the head.

The man, 25, was shot in the right leg and is in stable condition in Christ Hospital.

No one is in custody.