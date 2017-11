× Woman shot near 63rd Red Line station

CHICAGO – A woman was shot near a Red Line station Friday afternoon in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

The 27-year-old was shot while sitting in a parked van near the 63rd Red Line station just after 4 p.m. Friday near 63rd and Wentworth.

Police said the woman was shot in the back.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody.