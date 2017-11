Yesterday, I got to marry the girl of my dreams. I can't wait to see what life has in store for us. I love you Sabina Fulmer! 11-3-17 pic.twitter.com/a7yrBXNZ8l — Carson Fulmer (@Carson_Fulmer) November 4, 2017

White Sox pitcher Carson Fulmer was married to Sabina Fulmer on top of a mountain Friday.

“Yesterday, I got to marry the girl of my dreams. I can’t wait to see what life has in store for us. I love you Sabrina Fulmer!” Carson wrote on Twitter.

Carson finished his rookie year strong with an impressive win against the The Indians (2-1), allowing one run over five innings.

With a wedding ceremony this dreamy, we can only hope his first year with Sabina will be just as strong.