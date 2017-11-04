WATCH: Astros fans threw a hat several stories up a parking garage… and it’s oddly inspiring.

HOUSTON — At the Houston Astros’ World Series celebration parade on Friday, November 3, a woman dropped her hat from the top of a parking garage. Fans returned it by tossing it up one floor at a time… and it’s oddly inspiring.

The woman’s hat could have been lost to the street below, but instead, at the drop of a hat, these Astros fans banded together to return the hat. They cheered as the hat was tossed up floor by floor and was eventually reunited with its rightful owner at the top.

Houston has proved yet again that they won’t let anything stop them: not Hurricane Harvey, not the Los Angeles Dodgers, and certainly not this parking garage.

Watch this crowd’s impressive act of teamwork in the player above. You might even find yourself cheering along.