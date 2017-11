SAN FRANCISCO — On Saturday, October 29, a person in an inflatable T-Rex costume was spotted walking “Chompers” the Corgi. Chompers was fascinated by his dinosaur companion and could not stop staring at the prehistoric beast.

This is not the first time a dinosaur has been spotted with a canine companion. Still, we can’t help but notice this dinosaur and pup both have tiny arms and legs. Relationship goals? We think so.

Watch the cute couple in the player above.