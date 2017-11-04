Police release photos of Water Tower Place robbery suspects

CHICAGO — Police are looking for three men who they said committed a smash-and-grab robbery at Water Tower Place Friday morning.

The men used a mallet to smash display cases inside a third floor store then took off with several high-end watches.

The suspects all wore Nike hooded sweatshirts in different colors. The suspects are black males believed to be between 17 and 25 years old.

Police think they also pulled off a similar “smash-and-grab” at the same store last month.

In October’s theft, the offenders were seen leaving in a gold Jeep Cherokee.