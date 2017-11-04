× Is it possible that during a rainstorm it can be foggy at the same time?

Dear Tom,

I am writing a novel and I want to get my facts straight. Is it possible that during a rainstorm it can be foggy at the same time, or does the rain clear up the fog?

— Lynn Weiss

Dear Lynn,

Fog usually accompanies rain in the central and eastern portion of the U.S., and similarly in the coastal Pacific Northwest. This is so because rain, especially long-duration rain not associated with thunderstorms, greatly moistens the air through which it falls and, even though fog might not be present at the initiation of the rain, the air becomes moist enough to result in fog.

However, if the surface air is very dry, as it often is in desert areas and in much of the West, rain, especially thunderstorm rain, will frequently not be accompanied by fog.