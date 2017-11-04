× Even with Josh Adams limited, Notre Dame’s offense superb in win over Wake Forest

SOUTH BEND – For at least one afternoon, the #33Trucking express was shutdown. Still, one of the hottest teams in college football wouldn’t be stopped.

With Heisman Trophy candidate Josh Adams limited to just five carries on the day after taking a hit to the head early in the game, the Irish turned to his backups along with quarterback Brandon Wimbush to get them a step closer to the College Football Playoffs.

The quarterback threw for 280 yards and a score while rushing for 110 yards along with a pair of touchdowns to pace a big first half that led to a 48-37 win over Wake Forest Saturday at a rainy Notre Dame Stadium. The Irish collected an incredible 710 total yards on the day with 380 coming on the ground even with Adams accounting for just 22 of those as seven different ball carriers averaged 8.3 yard a carry in Notre Dame’s seventh-straight victory.

“You could put a lot of running backs behind that offensive line and anybody will produce,” said Wimbush. “The rest of the backs did a great job of preparing throughout the week, and when they have the opportunity they are able to take advantage of it, and obviously it’s a testament to up front continuing their dominance and opening up those holes for the guys.”

Wimbush did so the most in the first half, scoring a seven-yard touchdown on a scramble while Adams was in the game. Following a touchdown run by Tony Jones Jr, Wimbush broke off a 50-yard scoring run to make it 24-10. Toward the end of the half the quarterback had an injury scare when he was hit on the leg during a scramble toward the goal line, forcing Ian Book into the game to finish off a touchdown drive on a short pass to Nic Weishar.

With his swelling down, Wimbush returned to the lineup in the third quarter, leading a field goal drive to start the half then throwing a touchdown pass to Chase Claypool before getting pulled for the rest of the game for Cook.

His leg is expected to be OK and indications are that Adams will be ready to go when the Irish face another major challenge next week – a showdown with No. 10 Miami. Once again, the Irish will be “Trucking” down there with another dominating win even if with their Heisman Trophy candidate on the bench for most of the game.