Corey Crawford shines again for the Blackhawks in a second-straight shutout win

ST. PAUL, Minn. – As their season reaches the end of their first month, there is little doubt who the Blackhawks’ most valuable player has been so far.

You can find him between the pipes, even if opposing teams shots can’t seem to locate the net sitting behind him.

For a second-straight game, Corey Crawford led the way for the Blackhawks in a duplicate performance against the Wild on Saturday night in St. Paul. The goaltender stopped 24 shots and didn’t allow a goal in a 2-0 Blackhawks victory at the Xcel Energy Center.

It marks the first time that Crawford has posted back-to-back shutouts since October 24th (vs Lightning) and October 26th (vs Ducks) back in 2015. More importantly it gives the once struggling Blackhawks a much-needed two-game winning streak, their first since the opening two games of the season.

With the win, Crawford improves to 7-4 on the season with his goal against average falling below 1.90.

Once again, he would have to wait for his offense to pick up and did so even longer than Wednesday. It wasn’t until there was 5:42 left in the game that the Blackhawks got him a lead when Artem Anisimov continued his impressive streak by tipping Duncan Keith’s shot pass Devan Dubnyk for the first goal of the game. That’s marked the fourth-straight game that Anisimov has score a goal, adding to his five on the season.

As Crawford continued to hold off the Minnesota attack, Alex DeBrincat gave him breathing room with his second empty net goal in as many games to produce the final result.

Blackhawks players once again embraced Crawford after the final horn following his 23rd shutout of his career, further establishing himself as the Blackhawks’ MVP early in this 2017-2018.