CHICAGO -- For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Cloudy, foggy, occasional mist
-
Cloudy, cooler temps, windy
-
Cool, chilly, partly cloudy Halloween
-
Milder temps, cloudy skies, several showers
-
Cloudy skies, mixed rain and snow
-
Cold temps, mostly cloudy, passing sprinkles
-
-
Cloudy, heavy rain, chance of severe storms
-
Cloudy skies, warmer temps later in week
-
Rain throughout Sunday, temp drop Tuesday
-
Cloudy skies, passing showers, cooler temps
-
Gloomy, rainy days ahead
-
-
Showers into Wednesday, cooler temps
-
Warmer temps on the way, chance of rain
-
Cold temps, chilly, dry Halloween on the way