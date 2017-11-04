Car crashes into 10-year-old ‘Lion King’ actor’s bedroom, leaves behind woman, baby

LOS ANGELES — J.D. McCrary, the 10-year-old actor who just landed the role of young Simba in the live-action “Lion King” remake, is shocked after a red pickup truck crashed into his bedroom Friday morning. He and his family are safe, but that didn’t stop the crash from feeling like a real-life drama.

The incident occurred just before 10 A.M. while J.D. was in the kitchen, according to KABC.

“It was very frightening because it was a big bang and it felt like an earthquake,” J.D. told KABC.

Police said a red pickup truck first hit another car in the street and then bounced into J.D.’s bedroom. It drove away, but left behind what J.D.’s mother Larisa McCrary described as “a bloodied woman and a baby.”

Larisa said she followed the woman after the crash, but the woman disappeared into a house down the street.When police investigated, the woman had allegedly slipped out the back door.

Police are now searching for both the driver of the vehicle and the woman he left behind.

Despite the drama, J.D. told KABC he has been having a “pretty good” week after the casting announcement.