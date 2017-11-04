Blackhawks Game Notes For Saturday @ Minnesota

* The Wild snapped their three-game losing streak versus Chicago by beating the Blackhawks, 5-2, on the road on October 12 earlier this season. Minnesota has lost each of its last two home games versus Chicago after winning its previous four home games versus the Blackhawks.

* The Blackhawks snapped their three-game losing streak by beating the Flyers, 3-0, at home on Wednesday, their first shutout this season. Chicago is now 5-0-0 when allowing one or fewer goals this season and 1-5-2 when allowing multiple goals.

* The Wild won, 6-3, at home versus Montreal on Thursday, tied for their most goals in any game this season (also October 26 versus the Islanders). Minnesota is now 3-0-0 when scoring at least five goals and 2-4-2 when scoring four or fewer goals.

* Artem Anisimov had one goal and one assist on Wednesday, his first multi-point game of the season. Anisimov has four points over his last three games (one or more in each game), after totaling two points over his first 10 games played this season.

* Jonathan Toews lit the lamp on Wednesday, snapping his seven-game streak without a goal. Toews now has 631 career points, nine shy of matching Dennis Hull for seventh most in Blackhawks franchise history.

* Jared Spurgeon lit the lamp on Thursday, his second goal of the season and team-leading ninth point this year. Spurgeon is the only defenseman currently leading his team in points; no defenseman has ever led the Wild in points at season’s en