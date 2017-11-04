47 dogs rescued from hoarding operation in Peotone

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. — The South Suburban Humane Society (SSHS) rescued 47 dogs from a hoarding and breeding operation in Peotone who are now in need of foster homes.

The SSHS helped Will County to rescue 13 dogs from Peotone last week. They made a second trip to the location and rescued 34 more dogs, all of which the owner hid during the first visit.

The shelter said one of the dogs they rescued was in distress and was rushed to the vet. The shelter said she was beyond veterinary care due to complete kidney failure and cancer.

All of the other dogs rescued are in need of fostering. The shelter said they are under socialized and most are very thin with skin and eye problems.

None of the dogs will be available for adoption for at least a couple of weeks.

The shelter said they will post updates on their Facebook page.

Because of the influx of animals, the shelter is in need of extra donations. Those who want to help can donate at their website.