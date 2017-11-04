× 3 charged in connection to Naperville ATM scam

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – Three men face felony charges in connection to an ATM scam in Naperville and other suburbs, police said.

Alin Doina, 48, Dorin Marchidan, 47, and Adrian Popa, 43, were all arrested and charged with a felony charge of continuing a financial crimes enterprise, according to police.

Their charges come after a four-month investigation that found they had placed a skimming device in a local ATM resulting in card and PIN numbers being recorded.

They were able to steal over $25,000.

Police said they were seen committing similar offenses in Wilmette, Carol Stream and other Chicago area suburbs.

Police said they want to encourage people to use caution when using ATMs.