2 women shot, 1 dead in Harvey shooting

HARVEY, Ill. -- Two women were shot inside a vehicle at 148th and Maplewood, overnight. One of the victims, 19-years-old, died but medical examiners have yet to release her name. The second victim is in critical but stable condition at the hospital.

Before Police descended on the scene, Harvey residents heard about three gunshots and screaming.

"I was in my room... heard bang, bang, bang... I didn't know where the shots were from," neighbor Sidney Thomas told WGN.

Harvey police say they are questioning a person of interest, but they are not releasing information on a possible motive.

