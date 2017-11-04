× 1 dead, 3 injured after high speed police chase in Dolton

DOLTON, Ill. — At least one person is dead and three others were injured after a high speed police chase that started in Calumet City and ended in Dolton.

The police chase happened Friday around 2:30 p.m. Police have not yet commented on what happened, but its believed Calumet City police chased a car full of teenagers because they were suspected of retail theft.

The crash caused major damage. The impact was so great neighbors said they all heard it, even if they weren’t close by.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of Chicago and Sibley in south suburban Dolton.

The person who was killed was possibly a teenager. Calumet City police chased a car from a nearby retail shopping mall.

Neighbors said it was chaos.

This is not the first time a Calumet City police chase has killed someone. In 2014, a Chicago police officer was killed during a pursuit.

A Chicago Tribune investigation found police made mistakes in that case and put the public at risk.

Per policy, Calumet City police officers are not supposed to initiate a high speed chase unless someone has committed a violent felony.