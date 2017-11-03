Wheelchair-bound man missing from North Side nursing home

CHICAGO — A wheelchair-bound man has been reported missing from a North Side nursing home.

Willie Rushing, Jr., 66, went missing from his residence at Lakefront Nursing and Rehab, 7618 N. Sheridan Road. He was last seen departing the nursing home at 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

In addition to being in a wheelchair, his family says he cannot move the right side of his body and he cannot talk because of a massive stroke in January 2015.

He was last scene wearing navy blue pants, a white shirt, white gym shoes and a light brown jacket.

Any info regarding the location of my father should be reported to Marcus Rushing at 773-818-7877.