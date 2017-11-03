Twin sisters killed by rogue wave in Mexico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico -- Two sisters were killed while on vacation after a rogue wave swept them out to sea.

Beverly Ann Skripsky and Barbara Jo Thomas were walking along the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last month, when a 15-foot wave came ashore.

The two women's remains were found a few hours later.

Rogue waves are described as being more than twice the size of surrounding waves and appear unexpectedly.

Wave warnings have been issued for the region but it's difficult to predict a rogue wave.