‘Trap Queen’ rapper Fetty Wap caught drag racing, charged with DUI: NYPD

NEW YORK — The rapper Fetty Wap, whose hit song “Trap Queen” topped charts in 2015, was arrested Friday morning for allegedly driving under the influence and speeding.

Fetty Wap was arrested for 15 charges from the New York Police Department including drag racing, DUI, driving without a valid license, reckless endangerment, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, following too close, and speeding according to PIX11.

The rapper, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, was caught speeding while drag racing on the Gowanus Expressway in New York City just after 1 a.m.

In the initial report, police told TMZ Maxwell was going 100 mph in a 50 mph zone. He allegedly gave police an expired New Jersey driver’s license and blew a .09 on his field sobriety test, just over the legal limit of .08.

In addition to DUI, Maxwell is also charged with a host of traffic offenses.

Police say Maxwell will be arraigned later Friday in Brooklyn. His lawyer didn’t immediately return a request for comment.