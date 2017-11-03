Teacher taped mouth of adult special needs student, lawsuit says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A teacher, her former supervisor and a Michigan school district are named in a federal lawsuit alleging abuse that included taping shut the mouth of a 26-year-old student with cerebral palsy.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday by Rosa Smith's mother alleges a photo was taken of the March 2016 incident at Ann Arbor High Point, a school for special-needs students.

The photo was texted out by the teacher with the caption: "Help. She won't be quiet!!!!"

Smith's attorney says this was part of a pattern of abuse toward the 26-year-old, who also has cognitive disorders, a history of seizures and is unable to move her hands and arms.

Washtenaw Intermediate Schools says no complaints were made by the family until nearly a year later.

Spokeswoman Emma Jackson tells The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press that the teacher and her supervisor no longer work for the district.

The newspapers were unable to reach the teacher for comment.