NILES, Ill. -- Niles police are asking for help identifying a candy snatcher.

The culprit was seen on Halloween walking up to a house, and dumping the entire bowl of candy into her bag.

Niles police posted a video of the incident on its Facebook page, hoping someone would recognize her.

She isn't charged, but police say she put a damper on the holiday.

If you have any information, contact Niles police.