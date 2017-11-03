× Severe weather possible across the Chicago area Sunday

The National Storm Prediction Center has much of Illinois and Indiana including Chicago in a potential severe weather outlook for this coming Sunday.

An Enhanced Risk of severe storms (tan-shaded area on the highlighted map depicting a 30% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location) is positioned along and south of Interstate-80. The remainder of the Chicago area is included in a Slight Risk (yellow-shaded area depicting a 15% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location).

A wide band of strong to severe storms will likely develop ahead of an approaching low pressure and cold front moving east out of the central plains. The system should move through Illinois and the Chicago area during the afternoon/early evening with supercell storms capable of damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. Severe weather will likely continue across Indiana into Ohio Sunday afternoon/overnight.

Forecasts will be refined as the timing nears. Please stay informed on the development of this potential late-season severe storm outbreak.