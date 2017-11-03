‘Selena Day’ celebrated today with a Walk of Fame star dedicated to Tejano singer

LOS ANGELES — Twenty-two years after her untimely death, Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla is being honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star Friday.

The city of Los Angeles has even declared Nov. 3 “Selena Day.”

In her lifetime, Selena was famously known as “Queen of Tejano music.” She made a crossover into American music, and her biographical film starring Jennifer Lopez has bound Selena in the hearts of cult movie fans.

On March 31, 1995, Selena was murdered by Yolanda Saldívar, an employee who oversaw Selena’s boutiques and fan club. The singer was 23 years old when she died.

Selena’s sister Suzette Quintanilla is helping create her sister’s star, and she’s excited for the star’s unveiling Friday evening.

“They don’t give this honor to everyone, I’m so beyond honored… to be able to participate in the making of it, priceless,” Suzette said in a post on Facebook.

Actress and producer Eva Longoria, who grew up in Quintanilla’s hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas, will emcee the ceremony. She is expected to receive her own Walk of Fame star this year.

“I could never have dreamed that one day I would receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But even more ironic is that the same year I receive my star, so does my idol, my inspiration, my fellow Tejana, my fellow Corpus Christi native, Selena Quintanilla,” Longoria wrote on Instagram.