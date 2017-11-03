‘Selena Day’ celebrated today with a Walk of Fame star dedicated to Tejano singer

LOS ANGELES — Twenty-two years after her untimely death, Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla is being honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star Friday.
The city of Los Angeles has even declared Nov. 3 “Selena Day.”
In her lifetime, Selena was famously known as “Queen of Tejano music.” She made a crossover into American music, and her biographical film starring Jennifer Lopez has bound Selena in the hearts of cult movie fans.
On March 31, 1995, Selena was murdered by Yolanda Saldívar, an employee who oversaw Selena’s boutiques and fan club. The singer was 23 years old when she died.
Selena’s sister Suzette Quintanilla is helping create her sister’s star, and she’s excited for the star’s unveiling Friday evening.
“They don’t give this honor to everyone, I’m so beyond honored… to be able to participate in the making of it, priceless,” Suzette said in a post on Facebook.
Actress and producer Eva Longoria, who grew up in Quintanilla’s hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas, will emcee the ceremony. She is expected to receive her own Walk of Fame star this year.
I could never have dreamed that one day I would receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But even more ironic is that the same year I receive my star, so does my idol, my inspiration, my fellow Tejana, my fellow Corpus Christi native, Selena Quintanilla. She was the reason I even dared to dream that a better life was possible. And that that life didn't have to distance you from where you came from. So many people become famous and leave a place without ever crediting it with the role it played in shaping their lives. Selena was proud of being from Corpus Christi, Texas. And that made me proud to be from Corpus. She blazed the way for all of us and I will be forever grateful to her for not only that but for the pure joy I felt when I got to see her perform. Her smile, her charisma, her beauty put every single person who watched her under a spell. Thank you Selena. I know I will receive my star on the Walk of Fame because you dared to dream it first. ⭐⭐⭐