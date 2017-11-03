U.S. Representative Peter Roskam (R-Ill.) currently serves as the Ways & Means Tax Policy Chairman for the 115th Congress. Roskam talked to WGN Morning News about the GOP's proposed tax bill.
Representative Peter Roskam discusses the GOP’s proposed tax bill
-
Rep. Peter Roskam discusses tax relief and economy growth
-
GOP health care bill faces opposition from Jimmy Kimmel, Illinois Democrats
-
Budget narrowly passes House, a key step in tax reform
-
Cook County pop tax expected to be repealed next week, commissioner says
-
Senate approves budget kick-starting GOP tax reform effort
-
-
Illinois GOP lawmakers seek to repeal Cook County beverage tax
-
Illinois Senate, House will try to override measures vetoed by Rauner
-
Amazon says it got 238 entries for 2nd headquarters
-
Rauner officially announces re-election bid
-
What’s in the House tax bill for people
-
-
Cook County officials vote to end beverage tax, final vote Wednesday
-
Trump hits McConnell for Senate crash of Obama health repeal
-
Controversial abortion bill heads to Rauner’s desk