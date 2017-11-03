Postmodern Jukebox brings vintage back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The party never ends with Postmodern Jukebox! The group takes a modern twist on classic throwbacks. The large-scale, theatrical extravaganza was originally created by Scott Bradlee, who is known for reworking 21st century pop into different vintage styles. Postmodern Jukebox has gathered more than 750 million YouTube views, 2.7 million subscribers and over 1 million likes on Facebook since their start in 2009. Postmodern Jukebox will be starting their world tour on Nov. 4, with their last stop being in Poland in May 2017. For more information on Postmodern Jukebox or to purchase tickets to their Chicago shows in February, visit: http://postmodernjukebox.com/