Police warn of convenience store robberies on North Side

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are looking for the man who robbed two 7-11 convenience stores at gunpoint overnight on the North Side.

The first one happened on Lincoln Ave in Lakeview just after 10 p.m. Just over an hour later, the 7-11 on Clark St in Lincoln Park was also robbed.

They are the latest in a series of robberies of convenience stores in the last three weeks.

Police haven't linked all the robberies but the description of the suspect is the same, a man in dark clothing who comes in talks to the clerk than announces a robbery while taking out a handgun.