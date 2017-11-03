PHOTOS: Suburban police rescue chubby raccoon stuck in sewer grate

ZION, Ill. — Officers with the Zion Police Department responded to a very unique call Friday morning.

A raccoon, who police believe “has been eating a little too well,” got caught in a sewer grate.

Animal Control Officer R. Knorr and Zion Police Officer K. Vaugh were unable to remove him and had to request help “from the real heroes over at the Zion Public Works Department.” They were able to free the raccoon and he was not injured.

Zion police posted photos of the rescue to their Facebook page, adding that Officer Vaughn was more scared of the raccoon that it was of him. Good work guys!