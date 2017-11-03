× NBA announces 2018 draft lottery will be held in Chicago

CHICAGO — The NBA says it will hold its draft lottery in Chicago next spring.

The league announced Thursday the event will be held outside of New York or New Jersey for the first time on May 15.

It will be followed by the draft combine May 16-20 in Chicago, where it has been conducted for years.

The NBA is in a way following the lead of the NFL and NHL, which have both held drafts in Chicago in recent years.