NBA announces 2018 draft lottery will be held in Chicago

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 22: The draft board is seen displaying picks 1 through 30 after the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
CHICAGO — The NBA says it will hold its draft lottery in Chicago next spring.
The league announced Thursday the event will be held outside of New York or New Jersey for the first time on May 15.
It will be followed by the draft combine May 16-20 in Chicago, where it has been conducted for years.
The NBA is in a way following the lead of the NFL and NHL, which have both held drafts in Chicago in recent years.
