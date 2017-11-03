National Hall of Fame Radio’s John Landecker and Transparent’s Amy Landecker’s Fun Interview!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

John Landecker has released an updated edition of his excellent 2013 autobiography, Records Truly Is My Middle Name. The revised Hall of Fame limited edition features 70 additional photos and four new chapters, including Landecker’s reflections on the business since he quit WLS FM 94.7 in 2015.

John Records Landecker has had a legendary 40+ year radio career; one that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland saw fit to feature in their radio exhibit. Landecker was born and raised in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and that’s where his radio career began. John has gone on to entertain radio audiences in Michigan (WOIA, WERX, WTRX, WILS), Philadelphia (WIBG), Chicago (WLS, WLUP, G-106, WCKG, WJMK), Toronto (CFTR) and Cleveland (Power 108). When he was working at WLS in the 1970s, John was named Billboard Magazine’s Radio Personality of the year. In the 1990s, his WJMK morning show was named the best morning show in Chicago, and in the early 2000s it was recognized as the best Oldies radio show in America by Radio and Records.

Amy Landecker:

Season 4 of Transparent just released on Amazon Prime and she we will be shooting season 5 in Jan 2018.

She also will be appearing in an upcoming episode of "Grey's Anatomy."

Recently, she made her directing debut with 11 shorts for Funny or Die called "Transparent:The Lost Sessions.