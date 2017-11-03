Mother creates clothing line after others fall short in style, inspiration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Keewa Nurullah is a wife and mother of two. She works as an actress and sings with a jazz band on the weekends. But it was the birth of her son Farraz that inspired her latest venture - a clothing line for children.

She says many of the onesies and t-shirts she came upon were gender specific and she was disappointed with the selections when it came to boys.

“I saw a lot of super macho, tough messages for little boys that I don’t really connect with or even agree with sometimes,” she says.

So with a few searches on google and a little help from her artist husband Doug, Keewa started an online business selling onesies and t-shirts for kids- called Kido.

Keewa is now spreading positivty into the world one t-shirt at a time. She is one of Chicago’s Very Own.

More info at kidochicago.com.