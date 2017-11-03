THE RECIPE: Submit your best and WGN’s Micah Materre may make it with you at your house

Just in time for Thanksgiving, WGN’s Micah Materre is looking for “The Recipe” — the one that’s been handed down in your family for generations. The heirloom recipe that conjures up those warm and fuzzy feelings. The one you make every special occasion, every holiday. The one that’s always on the dining room table.

And we want the unique story behind it. Where did it come from, who made it originally and where did it come from? Email it to us at recipe@wgntv.com or message it us through WGN-TV’s Facebook page. If we like it — if we really like it — Micah will come to your house and make it!