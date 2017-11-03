Lunchbreak: Hampton New England baked cod

Chef Ivy Stark

Hampton Social

353 W. Hubbard Street

Chicago

(312) 464-0500

For more locations:

www.thehamptonsocial.com/

Hampton New England Baked Cod

Ingredients:

4 Tablespoons (divided) butter

1/2 package butter crackers, crushed

1/4 cup toasted walnuts, crushed

1 Tablespoon finely chopped parsley, plus more for garnish

1.5 pounds thick-cut cod loin

1/4 cup dry white wine

1 Tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

1 Tablespoon green onion, chopped

1/2 lemon, juiced

1 lemon, cut into wedges

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Place 2 Tablespoons butter in a microwave-safe bowl; melt in microwave on high, about 30 seconds. Stir crushed butter crackers, parsley, and walnuts into melted butter. Place remaining 2 Tablespoons butter in a glass baking dish. Melt in the preheated oven, 1 to 3 minutes and remove dish from oven. Coat both sides of cod in melted butter in the baking dish. Bake cod in the preheated oven for 10 minutes. Remove from oven; top with lemon juice, wine, and cracker mixture. Place back in oven and bake until fish is opaque and flakes easily with a fork, about 10 more minutes. Garnish baked cod with parsley and green onion. Serve with lemon garlic spinach and lemon wedges.

Lemon Garlic Spinach

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons olive oil

4 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed

2-1/2 pounds flat-leaf spinach, trimmed and cleaned

2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice

coarse salt and ground pepper

Directions:

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium. Add garlic; cook, stirring, until fragrant and beginning to brown, about 1 minute. Using a slotted spoon, remove garlic and discard. Raise heat to high. Add spinach to skillet gradually, waiting for one batch to wilt before adding the next. Cook, tossing, until tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Drain liquid from skillet; add lemon juice, salt, and pepper to taste.