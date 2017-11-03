Easterly winds, clouds and showers Saturday

As a warm front slowly approaches from the south and a cold front/low pressure moves east out of the central plains, easterly winds and clouds will persist across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana Saturday. Showers are likely, especially Saturday forenoon and again later Saturday night.

With the cold front/low pressure moving east through our area Sunday there is a high likelihood of thunderstorms, especially along and south of Interstate-80 where severe storms with damaging winds, hail and perhaps even a tornado or two could occur later in the afternoon into the evening hours.

Colder Canadian-source high pressure will follow later Sunday night and dominate the Chicago area through the coming workweek.