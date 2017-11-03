Democratic candidates for AG seek endorsement from Cook County leaders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today, eight Democratic candidates for Attorney General kissed the ring of Cook County party leaders.

Only one candidate has ever sought statewide office before former governor Pat Quinn. In his presentation, Quinn asked the county party not to pick a candidate.

“I think that we learned in 2016 that if primaries become coronations and they aren’t robust contests of ideas and candidates, our party suffers in the fall,” he said.

Quinn, who only announced his candidacy last week, vows to stay in the race.

Despite his name recognition there was worry about supporting Quinn on the statewide ticket next year. The former governor could open up the party to attacks from Republican Governor Bruce Rauner over his years in Springfield.

In the end the Cook County Democrates decided to endorse State Senator Kwame Raoul.

On the day Lisa Madigan announced she would not seek another term, Raoul hinted he’d like to take her place. He’s been working Cook County party bosses for a while and today he was rewarded.

“I’m not naïve that this is the end of the game for me. I’ve got to take it to every taxpayer,” he said.

The new revelations about sexual harassment in Springfield hung over today’s meeting. Democrats leaders have left the position of legislative inspector general, who would investigate improper conduct, vacant for three years. Some want the Illinois attorney general to take over oversight of harassment claims at the Capitol.

“I think I myself and every other lawmaker and every other individual in Spring fiend and not just in Springfield but in Chicago.” Raoul said. “Not just in my workplace but in your workplace needs to take this seriously.”

Those questions are not likely to stop anytime soon. Now that he’s earned Cook County Democratic endorsement, Raoul will get their infrastructure and money. But expect a number of these contenders, if not all of them, to stay in the race.

The Republican candidate is Ericka Harold.