Cubs congratulate Astros on World Series Championship with pizza

HOUSTON — The Cubs are congratulating the newest World Series champions in a very Chicago-way.

The team sent pizzas to the Houston Astros front office in what’s become sort of an MLB tradition — the former World Series champs send pizza to the new champs. The Kansas City Royals even sent pizza to the Cubs last year.

The Astros thanked the Cubs for the pizza on Twitter saying, “Huge thank you to the @Cubs for continuing the #WorldSeriestradition of sending our front office a bunch of pizza!”

Huge thank you to the @Cubs for continuing the #WorldSeries tradition of sending our front office a bunch of pizza! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0sMKHVZ9wX — Houston Astros (@astros) November 3, 2017

The Cubs replied, “It’s an honor to carry on a #WorldSeries tradition. Congrats again!”

It's an honor to carry on a #WorldSeries tradition. Congrats again! pic.twitter.com/off7mSVUz2 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) November 3, 2017

Keep it classy, Cubbies!