CHICAGO – Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire on Chicago’s West Side.

The fire is in a building in the 100 block of N. Lamon is the city’s South Austin neighborhood.

Apartment fire- Lamon near Maypole. EMS Plan 1. pic.twitter.com/5hwVtrjCSB — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) November 3, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.