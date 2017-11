CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department says there is no truth to several online rumors about threats to Chicago this weekend.

Officials tell WGN News that they are aware of the messages but there is no credible threat at this time.

CPD is aware of recent terrorism text msgs but at this time there is no credible or known threat to the Chicago or any event in the city. pic.twitter.com/6yBADFweuZ — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) November 4, 2017

They say anyone with information about suspicious activity should call them or submit it anonymously to cpdtip.com