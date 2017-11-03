Boy caught on camera filling empty trick-or-treat bowl with his own candy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. - A sweet act of kindness was caught on camera, and a California mother is hoping to find out who the boy is that left Halloween candy at her doorstep for others to take.

Kim Manalo and her family left a bowl of candy out while she took her kids trick or treating on Halloween night, KSWB reports. After coming home to an empty candy bowl, Kim immediately thought the worst.

"Once we got around the block the bowl was empty. I wasn't too surprised but I was hoping it wasn't one kid or an adult," Manalo told the station.

In the video, a group of children can be seen approaching the door and noticing the bowl was empty. When the group walked away, one boy stays behind, took candy out of his own bag, and put it in the empty bowl for other trick-or-treaters to take.

Manolo shared the post on a local Facebook group for mom's in the Chula Vista area, hoping to find out the name of the boy.

So far, no one has come forward but the reaction on social media has been overwhelming, she said.

"Seeing that really restored faith. I think that's why people were so happy to see it because there is still good in the world. It's just sad that we have to find it in children," Manalo told KSWB.