Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOLTON, Ill. -- Police are on the scene of a deadly crash in Dolton.

The crash occurred near Sibley and Chicago Rd in Dolton after a chase involving police.

Crash following police chase in #Dolton. Chicago Rd and Sibley Blvd blocked. pic.twitter.com/e40RcHvWm1 — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) November 3, 2017

Police say there was one fatality.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.