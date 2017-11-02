Woman fatally struck by car after she was seen lying on street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A woman was run over Wednesday night on the city's South Side.

The accident happened shortly before 11 p.m. at 78th and Cottage Grove, in front of the post office.

The driver says the woman was lying in the street before the accident. He has been ticketed for failing to reduce speed, and is cooperating with the investigation.

A witness tells police they saw the woman walking onto Cottage Grove and lying down on the street just before she was hit.

Police are working to identify the woman because she had no identification on her at the time of the accident.

