What happened to Donald Trump's Twitter account?

For a few minutes, President Trump’s personal Twitter account appeared to be deleted Thursday afternoon – 36,300 tweets gone, replaced by Twitter’s boilerplate message “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!”

It didn’t take long for “Trump’s Twitter” to start trending after it went down around 3:50 p.m. PST, but it was back up ten minutes later.

During the Trump Twitter outage, his presidential handle, @POTUS, appeared unaffected.

Trump’s last tweet from his personal page was at 3:35 p.m., announcing his nomination of Jerome Powell as the next chairman of the Federal Reserve.

