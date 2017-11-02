Warmer weekend but then temps take a dive
-
Warmer weekend with showers possible Sunday
-
Temps climb as we head toward weekend
-
Temps climb after cooler weekend
-
Warmer temps on the way, chance of rain
-
Warmer temps, gusty winds, chance of sprinkles
-
-
Cloudy skies, warmer temps later in week
-
Temps begin to warm up a bit
-
Temps will drop – but the climb next week
-
Temps bounce around with some chilly lows in the forecast
-
Chilly Halloween weekend – and more
-
-
Cool, fall weekend ahead
-
Weekend will be both warm and cool
-
Rains move in ahead of weekend