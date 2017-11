CLANTON, AL. — A woman was kidnapped while she was sleeping and thrown into the trunk of a car — but she managed to escape and it was all caught on camera.

The suspect had pulled into a gas station and walked inside of a store in Clanton, Alabama.

The woman waited a few minutes, then popped the trunk and also went in, not knowing where he was.

The suspect saw her inside, ran out, and drove away.

The man was later arrested and is being held without bail.