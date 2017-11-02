Some sun Friday, then clouds and showers return

Cool high pressure centered to our north will dominate Chicago-area weather Friday. Easterly winds, first from the northeast and then southeast will dominate our weather the next 24 to 36 hours. With a warm front approaching from the south and a cold front from the west, clouds and showers will overspread northern Illinois and northwest Indiana Friday night and Saturday. Then with the warm front to our north and the cold front bearing-down on us, unseasonably mild temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s along with showers and strong thunderstorms appear likely Sunday.

Much cooler high pressure will follow the cold front, settling over the Chicago area at least into the middle of next week.