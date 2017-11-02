× Sisters beaten, robbed in Chinatown neighborhood

CHICAGO — Police are looking for the men who robbed and beat two sisters early this morning in the Chinatown neighborhood.

The women were walking through an alley in the 2400 block of South Wentworth just before 2:00 a.m. when the were approached by two African American men, who were both armed.

The sisters told police the men got out of a silver SUV and announced a robbery.

One victim told WGN she was hit twice in the head and her sister was pistol whipped in the mouth.

The gunmen then stole their belongings and fled.

The women did not seek medical attention but said they are both badly shaken by the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police.