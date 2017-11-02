A few years back, Pat Tomasulo took part in a Furry Convention, meeting people who partake in the Furry lifestyle. Now, a new book titled "Furry Nation," delves deeper in the subculture, and the people who call themselves "furries." Joe Strike, the author of the book, spoke to WGN Morning News about his life as Komos, the Komodo dragon.
Man explains life as a Furry
