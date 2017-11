× Man charged with faking burglary, shooting in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — A man is now charged with faking a burglary and shooting in St. Charles.

Police say Tim Fay, 28, of Yorkville, shot himself and faked the robbery at the home where he was house-sitting.

When fay gets out of the hospital, he’ll go to court to face charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, disorderly conduct, and filing a false police report.